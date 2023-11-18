Train Ticket Fare: Jaipur-Bengaluru Tickets for Rs 11,230 Forces Price Review

After facing flak over the increase in fare of Suvidha Express trains, the Indian Railways is expected to review the surge pricing or "high flexi fare" norms in the premium express trains. The prices of the Suvidha Express trains touched Rs 11,230 for an AC-2 berth on the Jaipur-Yeshwanthpur route and Rs 9,395 for the Mumbai-Patna route during the festive season.

The railways are planning to discontinue the current dynamic fare structure for the premium Suvidha trains.