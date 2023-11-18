Train Ticket Fare: Jaipur-Bengaluru Tickets for Rs 11,230 Forces Price Review

Costly train ticket fares forces Indian Railways to review the surge prices.
(Photo: iStock)
After facing flak over the increase in fare of Suvidha Express trains, the Indian Railways is expected to review the surge pricing or "high flexi fare" norms in the premium express trains. The prices of the Suvidha Express trains touched Rs 11,230 for an AC-2 berth on the Jaipur-Yeshwanthpur route and Rs 9,395 for the Mumbai-Patna route during the festive season.
The railways are planning to discontinue the current dynamic fare structure for the premium Suvidha trains.
As of now, only two Suvidha Express trains are operating on the Mumbai-Patna and Jaipur-Yeshwanthpur routes. While the Mumbai-Patna train operates twice a week, the latter runs a weekly service. The premium express train service was launched in 2014 on busy routes.
According to the details mentioned on the official website of the IRCTC, the price of the 2AC ticket in Mumbai-Patna Suvidha Express trains is Rs 9,395 till 8 December.
The Jaipur-Yesvantpur Suvidha Express ticket price is Rs 11,230 for the one-way 2AC till 3 February.
A number of these premium express trains were introduced on high-demand routes to ensure confirmed tickets for passengers who agree to pay more. However, the services were reduced later after passengers started complaining about the exorbitant rates.
To combat the festival rush, the Indian Railways started running additional trains. Currently, the railways have operated 2,423 special trains during the festive season since 1 October, carrying around 36 lakh passengers.
However, officials have not yet announced a deadline for when the Suvidha train fares would shift to the dynamic fare structure of the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duranto.
