Indian Railways To Run Special 283 Trains For Dussehra, Diwali & Chhath Puja

Indian Railways has come up with a special idea of running 283 festival special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja. According to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, there will be 4,480 trips during the festival season for the citizens. The Eastern Central Railway will operate 42 trains which will make 512 trips while the Western Railway which is 36 in number will make a maximum of 1,262 trips. The North Western Railway will operate 24 trains for 1,208 trips.

Additionally, the Railways have launched a special drive with an aim to solve the problem of traveling without tickets and they also want to facilitate the comfortable journey to genuine passengers during the upcoming festival season. The Railway Board will make sure that zones follow the ticket-checking process with the help of their staff to ascertain the genuineness of passengers by checking valid prescribed proof of identity.