'Tragedy Follows': Vismaya's Brother Among Sailors Trapped in Equatorial Guinea

Speaking to The Quint, over the phone from aboard the ship, Nair said, "My family is really worried. During the past few days I was able to be in touch with them over the phone. But if we are handed over to the Nigerian authorities, communication too could become restricted."

According to a letter issued by Equatorial Guinea, the ship was detained for "illegal entry into the jurisdictional waters of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, sailing without flying any flag...as well as sailing and remaining in the Exclusive Economic Zone of Annobon Island and for leaving the waters without authorisation..."

According to the crew, the ship entered the waters because it followed a Nigerian naval vessel which had asked it to follow them.