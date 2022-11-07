'Tragedy Follows': Vismaya's Brother Among Sailors Trapped in Equatorial Guinea

Vijith V Nair, deceased Malayali woman Vismaya V Nair's brother, is one among the 16 Indians detained aboard a ship in Equatorial Guinea.
(Image: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)
Vijith V Nair, 28, is worried that tragedy keeps following him where ever he goes. Nair is the brother of Vismaya V Nair, a 23-year-old woman, who died by suicide because of alleged harassment over dowry in Kerala.
Vijith Nair is now trapped aboard the MT Heroic Idun, an oil vessel, which is currently detained by Equatorial Guinean authorities over alleged "maritime offenses." Other than Nair, 15 Indians are trapped aboard the ship which could soon be handed over the Nigerian Navy for prosecution for the said offenses.
Indian crew members aboard the ship.
Speaking to The Quint, over the phone from aboard the ship, Nair said, "My family is really worried. During the past few days I was able to be in touch with them over the phone. But if we are handed over to the Nigerian authorities, communication too could become restricted."
According to a letter issued by Equatorial Guinea, the ship was detained for "illegal entry into the jurisdictional waters of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, sailing without flying any flag...as well as sailing and remaining in the Exclusive Economic Zone of Annobon Island and for leaving the waters without authorisation..."
According to the crew, the ship entered the waters because it followed a Nigerian naval vessel which had asked it to follow them.
Vijith V Nair requesting immediate evacuation from Equatorial Guinea.
Nair had become a familiar face in Kerala when his sister died by suicide in 2021. He was one among the witnesses who testified against Vismaya's husband Kiran Kumar for harassing her and driving her to death. Kumar was later charged with dowry harassments charges and was convicted by a lower court in Kerala.
Vijith Nair said, "I joined work on the ship, which is owned by a company based in Norway, six months ago. For the past three months, I have been detained aboard the ship and also on Equatorial Guinean shore. I feel terrible, and along with other members of the crew, I want to return home."
Vijith Nair with his sister Vismaya (right).
The ship's crew has 26 sailors, and Nair is the third officer aboard the ship. The crew has also reached out to India's Ministry of External Affairs.
"I am not well both mentally and physically. I tested for Malaria twice during the past three months," Nair said. Among other members of the crew, three have suffered from Malaria and Typhoid, he claimed.
Heroic Idun, the oil vessel, detained by the authories of Equatorial Guinea.
When Nair reached out to The Quint on 5 November, he was stationed aboard the ship and was being "treated well" by the authorities. "I am tired and am not able to understand why this has happened to me. I was only recovering from the shock of losing my sister. Now this has brought a halt to my life," Nair said.
Members of the detained crew aboard the ship.
Nair said that Nigerian authorities could incarcerate the crew, pending investigation. "I do not know what to do. I am not sure whether I will ever return home," Nair said. The crew has released various video messages asking the Indian authorities to intervene. Apart from Indians, the crew also has nationals of Sri Lanka, Poland, and Philippines.