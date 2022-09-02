FAQ: PM Modi Unveils Indian Navy Ensign; What Is the New Flag? Why the Change?

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the new Naval ensign (Nishaan), which befits Indian maritime heritage, is an attempt to move away from India’s colonial history.

The new ensign replaces the current one which carries the Saint George’s Cross with the Tricolour at the canton (top left corner of the flag).

What is the new Naval ensign and its significance? Why did we do away with the previous ensign? Has such a change been witnessed before? Here’s all you need to know.