Total Non-Compliance of New IT Rules: HC Slams Twitter Over 'Unclear' Affidavits

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 28 July, slammed Twitter over unclear affidavits filed with respect to the compliance of the Centre's new Information Technology Rules and granted the social media giant time till 6 August as a "last opportunity".
The court made the remarks while it objected to the use of the term "contingent worker" in the appointments made by Twitter.
"The affidavits clearly shows total non-compliance of rules. One week's time as a last opportunity is granted to file better affidavit in terms of the earlier orders passed by the court," Justice Rekha Palli said, as quoted by LiveLaw.
Advocate Sajan Poovayya, appearing on behalf of Twitter, told HC that the chief compliance officer and the grievance officer had both been appointed as per the new rules and that the appointments made will no longer use the word 'interim'.
The court also objected to the affidavit not specifying the time by when the nodal officer will be appointed, who Twitter said has so far only given an oral confirmation.
As Twitter asked for two weeks time to confirm the appointment of the nodal officer and file fresh affidavits, the court said: "I'll have it after one week or ten days but don't expect the court to go on and on. File a better affidavit."
Meanwhile, ASG Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre called Twitter's response as "repeated non-compliance by nuance terminologies to seek more time".
While granting time to Twitter to file fresh affidavits, the court demanded "better affidavits" to be filed.
"The affidvait must clearly set out details of persons who have been appointed as chief compliance officer and redressal officer. The affidavit will also furnish reasons as to why nodal contact person is not appointed till date and in what time will he be appointed," the court said, as quoted by LiveLaw.
