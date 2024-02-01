Focus on 'Garib, Mahilayen, Yuva, Annadata': Top Highlights From Budget 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday 1 February. This is the last Budget of the Narendra Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The Indian economy has witnessed profound positive transformation in the last ten years. The people of India are looking ahead to the future with hope and optimism," FM Sitharaman said while presenting the Interim Budget.

She added that the needs, aspirations and welfare of Garib (Poor), Mahilayen (Women), Yuva (Youth) and Annadata (Farmer) is the PM Modi-led government's "highest priority."

The next full Budget will be presented in July once a new government has been sworn in after the general election.