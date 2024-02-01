Interim Budget 2024-25: Sensex Barely Moves by 0.04%, Nifty Hovers Around 21,700

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Image used for representational purposes only.
Benchmark indices opened on a flat note and continued to hover around the same mark after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024-25 in Parliament on Thursday, 1 February.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose by 0.02 percent to 71,764 post-Budget after opening flat at 71,814.58, according to a report by PTI. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 index traded 50 points higher at 21,745 as of 12:12pm.
In December 2023, Sitharaman had said that "no spectacular announcements" are expected in the "vote on account Budget." "The interim Budget that the government presents is just to be able to meet the expenditure of the government until a new government comes in," she had said.
Investor sentiments are being weighed down due to a muted domestic equities trend causing the rupee to be traded in a narrow range, forex traders reportedly told news agency PTI. Another factor is the strength of the US dollar in overseas markets, the report said.
