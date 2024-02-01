Interim Budget 2024-25: Sensex Barely Moves by 0.04%, Nifty Hovers Around 21,700

Benchmark indices opened on a flat note and continued to hover around the same mark after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024-25 in Parliament on Thursday, 1 February.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose by 0.02 percent to 71,764 post-Budget after opening flat at 71,814.58, according to a report by PTI. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 index traded 50 points higher at 21,745 as of 12:12pm.