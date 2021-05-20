COVID Second Wave: Why BJP’s Toolkit to Tackle Flak Isn’t Working

One reason contributing to the government's problems is the confused messaging from its own side as well as from its larger ecosystem. This can be seen from the following narratives that were pushed:

1. ‘India Has Defeated COVID’

A few months ago, the government's main narrative was one of triumphalism, much in line with PM Modi's speech in Davos, in which he claimed that India had defeated COVID.

This led to a belief that India is going to escape the second wave.

When the wave hit in early April, the first response of the government was denial. The BJP's main focus seemed to have been on the West Bengal elections, in which it fancied its chances.

2. Look for Scapegoats

Once the numbers kept rising and the corpses piled up, the BJP seemed to have started looking for scapegoats. Its social media head tried to blame protesting farmers for the spike in COVID cases, while many other talking heads blamed state governments.

The Uttar Pradesh government even went to the extent of booking people complaining of a shortage of oxygen. According to reports, this is still happening in the BJP-ruled state.

3. ‘Everyone Is to Blame’

But when the situation worsened and the criticism also intensified, the establishment tried a softer approach – admitting to some failures while asserting that it was trying its best.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said that there were mistakes on the part of the government, but also added that doctors, hospitals and others were also to blame.

"Everyone is to blame" became the new narrative, to shield the government from at least part of the failure to control the crisis.

This approach might have appeared less distant compared to the previous ones, but it didn't entirely solve the government's problems.

4. ‘Conspiracy Against Modi’

Then came the Congress toolkit allegation – that the Congress, along with its cronies in the media, was trying to create a narrative against PM Modi.

This is a tried-and-tested formula and was used against the Opposition following the surgical strikes in 2016. "Why is the Opposition asking for proof?" was the refrain.

However, this may work on a matter of national security, in which nationalist emotions run high. But at a time when tens of thousands have died, if not lakhs, and the corpses are there for everyone to see, blaming the Opposition or alleging a conspiracy may not quite work.