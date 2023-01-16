‘I’m Okay, Will Be Back’: What UP Man Told His Family 3 Days Before Nepal Crash

Abhishek Kushwaha's father, Chandrama Maurya told The Quint, "He said that he will be back in a day or two.
(Photo: AP/PTI)
After a Yeti Airlines aircraft crashed in Nepal on Sunday, 15 January, the family of one of four Indian nationals, deceased in the crash, said, "He used to talk to his mother, and told her that he is okay."
Maurya added, “People from the local administration had come around 8:30 pm in the night. They told us that when the bodies are brought back, we will be informed."
His father informed that Abhishek was the sole breadwinner of the family, and added that they wanted to get him married soon.
“Abhishek was not married, we were thinking about getting him married and now this saddening incident has struck," he said.
Out of the five Indians, four were from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district. Abhishek Kushwaha, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, Vishal Sharma, and Sonu Jaiswal are residents of Alwalpur are in the district.
Kushwaha's cousin, Chandrabhan Maurya said, “We are in shock after this incident where we have lost our brother.
Chandrabhan Maurya also mentioned a live video that shows the aircraft taking a sharp turn before it crashed and turned into flames.
“He has taken a loan and started a small shop on the Alwalpur intersection. The loan has not been paid off yet, it is almost one to 1.5 lakhs.”
Ghazipur District Magistrate Aryaka Akhauri indicated that four of these men hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, and were on a vacation together.
Ajay Kumar Shah, a resident of Sarlahi district in southern Nepal, meanwhile, claimed that "all four were planning to enjoy paragliding in the lake city and tourist hub Pokhara," reported PTI.
According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am and crashed around 11 am near Pokhara.
There were ten foreigners on board the aircraft.