TN Bans New Year’s Eve Celebrations At Beaches, Hotels And Clubs

In what may come as a disappointment to many, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday banned New Year revelries in the city. People will not be allowed to party in beaches, hotels, clubs and resorts on the night of 31 December 2020 and 1 January 2021 as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The police in a statement announced that there will be no entry to the beaches dotting the city on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.