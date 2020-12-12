No New Year Revelry in Bengaluru in View of COVID: Karnataka Govt

The Karnataka government on Friday, 11 December, announced that public gathering for New Year celebrations will be banned on Brigade Road and MG Road. The state government said that other public gatherings for New Year celebrations would be strictly limited.
“Public gatherings will be limited between 20 December and 2 January across the state. This decision was taken after recommendations from the Technical Advisory Committee. Earlier, permission was given by the BBMP for this. This will not be given this year,” Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.
He said that people would have to conduct New Year celebrations in their homes or at pubs and bars, which will operate in limited capacity. He reiterated that pubs and bars will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.
Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that other public celebrations for New Year will need police permission.
“People are under the impression that there will be no COVID-19 when the New Year begins. This perception is wrong. Unless we are able to vaccinate people properly and see its effects, this perception must not be held. We have taken this decision in order to safeguard the public,” Dr Sudhakar said.
He said that the government has prioritised putting a check on the gathering of crowds, and that religious gatherings will be allowed in limited numbers.
“Like I had said before, between 20 December and 2 January, public celebrations will be limited to not more than 200 people. This is for religious gatherings and political gatherings, marriages, and Christmas celebrations,” he said.
(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute)
