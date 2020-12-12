No New Year Revelry in Bengaluru in View of COVID: Karnataka Govt

The Karnataka government on Friday, 11 December, announced that public gathering for New Year celebrations will be banned on Brigade Road and MG Road. The state government said that other public gatherings for New Year celebrations would be strictly limited.

“Public gatherings will be limited between 20 December and 2 January across the state. This decision was taken after recommendations from the Technical Advisory Committee. Earlier, permission was given by the BBMP for this. This will not be given this year,” Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.