Times Group Chairperson Indu Jain Passes Away, Tributes Pour In

Times Group chairperson and philanthropist Indu Jain passed away at the age of 84 on Thursday, 13 May, due to COVID-related complications.
Many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi paid their tributes to Jain, who was a vocal advocate of women’s rights, community service, and spirituality.
Jain passed away at 9:37 pm on Thursday, The Times of India (TOI) reported.
Born in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh on 8 September 1936, she was the founder and President of the FICCI Ladies Organisation that promoted entrepreneurship among women and became the chairperson of the Times Group in 1999.
She also served as the chairperson of the Bharatiya Jnanpith Trust that promotes literature in Indian languages.
The Times of India described Jain as a “lifelong spiritual seeker, pioneering philanthropist, distinguished patron of the arts, and passionate proponent of women's rights”.
Jain was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in January 2016. Her other accolades include a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Indian Congress of Women In the year 2018, an award for Lifetime Contribution to Media by the All India Management Association in 2018, and a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India in 2019.
She also addressed the United Nations at the Millennium World Peace Summit in 2000.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Twitter to pay tribute to Jain, remembering her community service initiatives and passion towards India’s progress.
“Saddened by the demise of Times Group Chairperson Smt Indu Jain Ji. She will be remembered for her community service initiatives, passion towards India’s progress and deep-rooted interest in our culture. I recall my interactions with her. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.
Home Minister Amit Shah said that the nation will remember her for her “unparalleled compassion”.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi recalled her as a person with “immense passion for social service, community good and India's cultural heritage”.
She said that Jain's leadership in building the Times of India brand will be remembered for a long time to come.
President Ram Nath Kovind remembered Jain as a “unique media leader and a great patron of art and culture”.
Several other personalities including politicians, ministers, business tycoons, and actors expressed condolences.
