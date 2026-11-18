Growing up in a vegetarian household gave Chef Manish Mehrotra an early appreciation for the depth of India's plant-based cooking. His travels across the country have since introduced him to local ingredients, regional specialities and traditions that continue to influence his work. With this concept, he turns his attention to dishes that are often overlooked on restaurant menus, while retaining the flavours and character that make them familiar.

The menu brings together a selection of small plates, substantial dishes and Indian desserts, celebrating the diversity of the country's vegetarian cuisine.

Highlights include Patna Sev Puri with Arbi Fry and Green Chilli Chutney, Kanpur Batasha with Kala Chana and Hing Khatai Pani, and Haridwar Dal Ki Chaat with Baby Hing Tadka. The larger plates feature Bihari Sattu Hing Kachori with Kala Chana Ghugni, Meetha Kaddu and Jimikand Chokha, Tawa Paneer Keema with Ajwain Paratha, and OG Khichadi. The experience concludes with Indian desserts, including Daulat Ki Chaat with Rose Chikki and Mishti Doi Soft Serve.