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Opening in December 2026 at 5 Worldmark, Aerocity, Time Out Market Delhi will bring together a curated selection of chefs, restaurants and bars, alongside cultural experiences that reflect the city's diverse food scene. The Market will have 11 kitchens, two full-service bars, a live performance stage and seating for around 500 guests. It will also feature Time Out Studio, a dedicated space for cultural programming and events.
Conceived around the idea of Khatta Meetha India, the menu explores the interplay of sweet, sour, spicy and savoury flavours that characterise the country's regional cooking. From street-side preparations to everyday home-style favourites in a premium setting, the selection brings together dishes reimagined through Chef Manish's approach to ingredients, technique and presentation.
Growing up in a vegetarian household gave Chef Manish Mehrotra an early appreciation for the depth of India's plant-based cooking. His travels across the country have since introduced him to local ingredients, regional specialities and traditions that continue to influence his work. With this concept, he turns his attention to dishes that are often overlooked on restaurant menus, while retaining the flavours and character that make them familiar.
The menu brings together a selection of small plates, substantial dishes and Indian desserts, celebrating the diversity of the country's vegetarian cuisine.
Highlights include Patna Sev Puri with Arbi Fry and Green Chilli Chutney, Kanpur Batasha with Kala Chana and Hing Khatai Pani, and Haridwar Dal Ki Chaat with Baby Hing Tadka. The larger plates feature Bihari Sattu Hing Kachori with Kala Chana Ghugni, Meetha Kaddu and Jimikand Chokha, Tawa Paneer Keema with Ajwain Paratha, and OG Khichadi. The experience concludes with Indian desserts, including Daulat Ki Chaat with Rose Chikki and Mishti Doi Soft Serve.
Speaking about the concept, Chef Manish Mehrotra, Founder Chef, Manish Mehrotra Culinary Arts (MMCA), says:
This marks another addition to MMCA's restaurant portfolio, following Nisaba, Manish's first independent restaurant, which opened in New Delhi in January 2026.
Ritu Kapur, Co-founder and Managing Director, Quint Digital Limited, says:
About Time Out Market Delhi
Time Out Market Delhi is a food and cultural destination at 5 Worldmark, Aerocity, New Delhi, opening in December 2026. Across approximately 25,000 sq. ft., it will have 11 kitchens, two full-service bars, a private events space, Time Out Studio, a live performance stage and seating for around 500 guests. It is brought to India by Quint Digital Limited (QDL), a digital and media-tech company focused on AI, which is the master franchise partner for Time Out Market and Time Out Media in India.
Time Out Market brings a city together under one roof: chefs, restaurateurs, drinks and cultural experiences, from live music to installations by local artists. The first opened in Lisbon in 2014, and there are now 13 Markets in cities including New York, Montréal, Dubai, Cape Town and Osaka. It is part of Time Out Group PLC (AIM: TMO), a global brand that connects people with city life through Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968, and local experts now create and curate content on what to do, see and eat across more than 350 cities in over 50 countries.
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