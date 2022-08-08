3 Women Killed, Few Injured in Stampede at Rajasthan's Khatu Shyam Temple

Three women were killed in a stampede outside the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar district of Rajasthan early on Monday, 8 August.
(Photo: Video screengrab)
A lot of devotees had gathered outside the temple forming long queues on the occasion of 'Gyaras', an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar. The temple opened around 4:30am, following which the devotees flocked for 'darshan'.
In one of the queues, a 63-year-old woman suffering from heart ailment collapsed. Two women behind her, too, fell down due to the rush. They died in the stampede, Superintendent of Police, K Rashtradeep said.
He further added that CCTV footage is being examined for better clarity on the incident.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the deceased.
"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest," Modi said.
Rajasthan Chief Minster Ashok Gehlot also called the incident 'unfortunate'.'
"The death of three women devotees due to stampede in Khatu Shyam ji's temple in Sikar is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family, may God give them strength to bear this loss and may the departed soul rest in peace," Gehlot said.
(With inputs from PTI.)
