Three Lynched in Tripura Over Allegations of Cattle Smuggling

Three persons were lynched by mobs at two separate places in Tripura’s Khowai district on suspicion of being cattle smugglers on Sunday morning, 20 June, Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar said.
Reportedly, the villagers of Namajoy Para, spotted a mini-truck loaded with five cattle heads around 4:30 am when they were moving towards Agartala.
He also said that another suspected cattle lifter, who had managed to flee the place, was also caught by the villagers at Mungiakami, a tribal hamlet near North Maharanipur, and was lynched by the angry mobs.
The police, upon receiving the information, rushed to the two locations and rescued them from there and shifted to Mungiakami Primary Health Centre, a local hospital, and then to Agartala Government Medical College. The doctors on duty declared them brought dead upon arrival in Agartala, the Khowai district superintendent added.
The police have registered a case against unknown persons and have begun an investigation in this regard.
Meanwhile, the deceased persons were identified as Jayed Hossain (30), Billal Miah (28), and Saiful Islam (18), all residents of the Sonamura subdivision in Sepahijala district, around 49 km from Agartala. SDPO Sona Charan Jamatia of Teliamura sub-division under Khowai district informed that a case against unknown people for mob lynching was registered in the Kalyanpur police station, while two cases were registered in Champahour police station for stealing three cattle heads.
(This story was first published on Eastmojo and has been republished here with permission.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined