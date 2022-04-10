13 Booked for Sloganeering During Friday Prayers in Kashmir, PSA Charges Likely

Thirteen youths were arrested on charges of sedition, by the Jammu and Kashmir police, on 9 April, for sloganeering inside the Jamia Masjid during the Friday congregational prayers.

The police is also preparing a Public Safety Act (PSA) dossier against them.

Following a prolonged period of shutdowns since the abrogation of Article 370 and the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the mosque was re-opened on Friday after many months.

Upon its reopening, police said that almost 24,000 people had gathered to offer Friday prayers in the grand mosque but a handful of people raised “anti-national” slogans and hooliganism.