‘They’ll Get Tired or I’ll Be Irrelevant’: Kunal Kamra After Show Gets Cancelled

On Friday, members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal had written a letter to the deputy commissioner, in which they had called Kamra "anti-Hindu" and said that he "mocks and makes fun of Hindu deities in his show."

Cancelling the show, Studio Xo Bar's General Manager Sahil Dawra had said, "We have decided to cancel the show. I do not want any trouble. Two men from Bajrang Dal had come and they threatened to disrupt the show. They objected to the show and said that they will not allow the show to happen," The Indian Express reported.

Kamra also reacted to the same on Instagram and said, "They'll get tired one day or I'll be irrelevant, don't know which one will be sooner."