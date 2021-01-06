‘There’s Absolutely No Improvement’: CJI Bobde on Farmers’ Protest

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 6 January, expressed concern over the ongoing farmers' protest against the recently enacted three farm laws at various Delhi borders.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde told Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta and Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal, representing the Centre, “There is absolutely no improvement in the situation.”

Mehta submitted that the Centre is in discussion with the farmers to resolve their issues with the laws and since healthy talks are going on between the farmers and Centre, it would not be advisable to take up the matters immediately.