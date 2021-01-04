Farmer Converts Truck Container Into Makeshift Home Amid Protests

The home has a functional washroom, a sofa, bed, and TV, along with mobile charging points. In a statement to ANI, he said, "I came here on Dec 2 to do langar sewa. I left all my work & served for 7 days at Singhu border. I felt homesick & then decided to turn a truck into a makeshift apartment."

Langar sewa has been extremely common at many protest sites where more and more people are turning up to show their support. According to Harpreet Singh Mattu, his own sewa called Gurdwara Sahib Riverside California Langar Sewa used to see a crowd of about 10,000 people every day.

Mattu reportedly joined the protests upon his brother’s insistence, who is currently based in the US.

(With inputs from ANI)