There Is No Fundamental Right to Anonymity, Says Centre in Twitter Case

In response to a petition filed by Twitter challenging Indian government orders to take down certain accounts, the government on Thursday, 1 September, told the Karnataka High Court that the constitution doesn't guarantee a fundamental right to anonymity.

It accused the platform of “not taking effective steps to prevent the spread of fake news or deliberate misinformation, and as such, misinformation content relating to sovereignty and integrity, national security or public order related issues are on the rise.”

The case is scheduled to be heard on 8 September.