Bloody Clothes, Swords Used to Cut Off Man’s Hand at Farmers’ Protest Found

The swords that were used to cut off a man's hand and foot at the farmers protest area near Delhi last week have been found along with the bloodstained clothes, the police said on Monday, 18 October.

Police officers in Haryana said they have recovered the bloodstained clothes and sword of Sarabjit Singh, who had chopped off the hand of the victim. They have also recovered the clothes and sword of another accused, Narain Singh, who had cut off a foot of the man who was killed.