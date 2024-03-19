Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019The Quint's Vishnukant Tiwari and Meghnad Bose Win Ramnath Goenka Awards

The Quint's Vishnukant Tiwari and Meghnad Bose Win Ramnath Goenka Awards

Take a look at their award-winning news reports.
The Quint
India
Published:

The Quint's Vishnukant Tiwari and Meghnad Bose Win Ramnath Goenka Awards

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Quint's Vishnukant Tiwari and Meghnad Bose Win Ramnath Goenka Awards</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

We are delighted to announce that The Quint's Vishnukant Tiwari and Meghnad Bose have each won the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism 2021, under the categories 'Uncovering India Invisible' and 'Investigative Reporting', respectively.

The awards were presented to the winners by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday, 19 March, at the Ramnath Goenka Award ceremony in Delhi.

Take a look at their award-winning stories.

Uncovering India Invisible

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari awards Vishnukant Tiwari the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism 2021.

Vishnukant Tiwari's documentary, Why Bastar's Adivasis Resist Security Forces, follows one of the biggest mass movements in the region's recent history and dives deeper into what triggered it.

Watch the full documentary here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Investigative Reporting

Meanwhile, Meghnad Bose's investigative report titled, 'PM-CARES Promised Rs 100 Crore for Vaccine Development. Where Did That Money Go?', scrutinises the PM-CARES Fund and attempts to trace the Rs 100 crore amount that was allocated for vaccine development.

Watch the full video here.

Also ReadHow The Quint's Poonam Agarwal Exposed Hidden Numbers on Electoral Bonds
Also ReadElectoral Bonds Exclusive: These Firms Were BJP's Top Donors During 2019 Polls
Also ReadElectoral Bonds: These Companies Donated More Than Their Profits Between FY19-23

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT