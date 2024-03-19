The Quint's Vishnukant Tiwari and Meghnad Bose Win Ramnath Goenka Awards

We are delighted to announce that The Quint's Vishnukant Tiwari and Meghnad Bose have each won the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism 2021, under the categories 'Uncovering India Invisible' and 'Investigative Reporting', respectively.

The awards were presented to the winners by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday, 19 March, at the Ramnath Goenka Award ceremony in Delhi.