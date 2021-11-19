The Quint's Somya Lakhani Wins Laadli Award, Sadhika Gets Jury Citation

The Quint's Somya Lakhani (left) and Sadhika Tiwari.
(Photo: The Quint)
We are happy to announce that The Quint’s Somya Lakhani and Sadhika Tiwari have received an award and a jury citation respectively for the prestigious Laadli Media and Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2021 (Northern).
Somya Lakhani, formerly with The Indian Express, won the award for a story titled “Women out of work: ‘We were moving up the ladder and ab lagta hai kisi ne seedhi chheen li’” which explored the economic toll the COVID-19 lockdown took on working women.
Sadhika Tiwari, formerly with IndiaSpend, won the jury citation for her story “Why Contraception Is Still ‘Women’s Business’ In India”.
