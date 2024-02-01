The Quint Bags 5 Awards at WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards South Asia 2023

We are delighted to announce that The Quint has won five awards across categories at the Digital Media Awards South Asia 2023 by World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), including the ‘Best News Website'.
(Photo: The Quint)
The awards will be presented to the winners at the upcoming Digital Media India 2024 conference, scheduled for 13-14 March, in New Delhi.
Here’s a quick look at the accolades!
The Quint bagged the Gold prize under the 'Best News Website' category.
One jury member noted, “The Quint has strong branding and a good visual signature. Its value proposition lies in original reporting and multimedia storytelling. Overall, the site appears comprehensive without being overwhelming, and the stories are presented in an engaging and shareable manner. It’s good that they seamlessly weave in short-form video and fact-checking in their coverage.”
The Quint won Gold prize under the category 'Best Use of Video' for its video Women Don’t Just Enjoy Erotica.
A juror said, “Powerful and moving story well told. I would expect to see this type of content in WAN-IFRA digital awards (not advertising campaigns). Overall execution is good.”
You can check out the video here.
The Quint won a Silver prize in the category of 'Best Data Visualisation' for its immersive 'When Hitler Made a Team Pull Out, The World Cup Without a Final.'
One jury member commented, “The maps, timeline and pictures are well-paced, and the interactivity is engaging. The mobile-first approach pays off – the mobile experience is enjoyable and smooth. The timeline helps readers to understand the story more clearly. This project doesn’t look like a two-week project; it looks sophisticated.”
The Quint also won the Silver and Bronze prize in the 'Best Fact-Checking Project' for its immersive The Making of #BoycottPathaan and its fact-checking vertical – Webqoof, respectively.
