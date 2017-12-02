That Fateful Day When Amma Passed Away and All Hell Broke Loose

Since the day J Jayalalithaa was admitted in Apollo Hospital in Chennai, I found myself a new hangout spot. On a yellow barricade on the right side of the gate where a crooked slab would be balancing a horde of microphones.

Everyday, my head office would come up with interesting story angles to work on. Do a walkthrough in the hospital right outside the leader’s chamber, they would suggest. Perhaps a beautifully written story on how she interacts with nurses and ward boys? Or a quick conversation with her consulting doctors, if not the chief doctor.

I would feel frustrated. When the likes of Venkaiah Naidu, Vidyasagar Rao and Rahul Gandhi couldn’t get an entry pass into even the corridor where her room was, what was a journalist with a bulky camera and a microphone going to do?