The Caravan Wins Award for ‘Conscience & Integrity in Journalism’

The Caravan was chosen for the 2021 Louis M Lyons Award for Conscience and Integrity in Journalism, after those in the Nieman Foundation for Journalism’s class of 2021 at Harvard University picked the independent journalism magazine of culture and politics in India for the honour.

According to the Nieman wesbite, The Caravan was recognised for ‘its unique and uncompromising coverage of the erosion of human rights, social justice, and democracy in India’.