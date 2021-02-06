‘Met Jailed Farmers, Wrote Notes on Leg’: Journalist Mandeep Punia

“When I walked into Tihar jail, most of the inmates knew my name and that I was wrongly imprisoned. I was put in the same ward where they had kept the farmers whom they had arrested from different protest sites.”

Journalist Mandeep Punia, who was arrested from the Singhu Border while reporting on the farmers’ protest on 30 January, recalled his interactions with several jailed farmers in Tihar jail, how the police allegedly beat him up and taunted him before the arrest, and how he was produced in court without his lawyer, in a gross violation of law.

Punia was arrested on charges of causing assault, injury and obstruction to security forces.