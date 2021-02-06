‘Met Jailed Farmers, Wrote Notes on Leg’: Journalist Mandeep Punia

“When I walked into Tihar jail, most of the inmates knew my name and that I was wrongly imprisoned. I was put in the same ward where they had kept the farmers whom they had arrested from different protest sites.”
Journalist Mandeep Punia, who was arrested from the Singhu Border while reporting on the farmers’ protest on 30 January, recalled his interactions with several jailed farmers in Tihar jail, how the police allegedly beat him up and taunted him before the arrest, and how he was produced in court without his lawyer, in a gross violation of law.
Punia was arrested on charges of causing assault, injury and obstruction to security forces.
Punia said, “I was reporting on how policemen were abusing and stopping some of the migrant workers who wanted to enter Delhi. There was another reporter by the name of Dharmender who was also shooting the same video. The police took him aside when I intervened. When the police saw me, one of them shouted, “Yeh raha Mandeep Punia, isko pakdo.”
He added that after police took him to one of the tents at the protest, they thrashed him for “straight 10 minutes” and he had bruises on his legs. “They were taking my name when they beat me up.”
Punia says it all started from one day earlier when he had done a Facebook Live exposing some BJP members dressed as “locals” who pelted stones at the farmers.
Punia alleges that the police had asked the medical officer at the Ambedkar Hospital to not reflect “too many wounds” in his report.
In denial of his constitutional right to have legal assistance, Punia was produced in sessions court on 31 January in the absence of his lawyer. He was then sent to a 14-day judicial custody.
Punia was granted bail by the court on 2 February which noted, “As there was no need to keep Punia in custody, and there were no reasons to deny him bail, the settled legal principle of "bail is a rule and jail is an exception" would apply in this case. As a result, the court ordered Punia's release on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 25,000.”
Recalling his interactions with one of the arrested farmers in his cell in Tihar, Punia says, “When I started talking to one of the farmers in my cell, Jasminder Singh, he showed me his wound. I felt they were bigger victims of the regime than I was. Most of these farmers came from poor and vulnerable backgrounds, they didn’t even know why they had been arrested. Jasminder Singh had gone to the market when he was picked up. So, I borrowed a pen from one of the policemen and started making notes.”
Punia says he wants other local journalists like Siddique Kappan, who was jailed while he was on his way to Hathras to report on the alleged gang rape and death of a Dalit girl, to be freed.
