Why Are Aspiring Teachers Protesting in Bihar? What Went Down at the Protests?

The demonstrators are agitating against persistent delays in issuing of the official notification crucial for their appointment.

Asserting that they have been unemployed despite qualifying the two eligibility tests, the aspirants claimed on Monday that the Education Ministry had declared in writing in the past that the notification would be issued latest by 7 August.

However, nothing has been done yet.

Those protesting, while appealing to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to fasten up the process, alleged on Monday that as many as 50,000 out of 90,000 teachers' posts were vacant.

"When we met Tejashwi Ji before he became deputy CM, he had told us that the situation would be better once the government in Bihar changed. Now that it has, why are they not doing anything about our distress?" the protestors asked.