Tokyo Olympics 2020: Vinesh Phogat Angry Over Physio Not Getting Accreditation

Asian Games gold medallist wrestler Vinesh Phogat made an angry outburst through her Twitter handle late on Thursday night, expressing her disappointment at her physiotherapist Poornima Ngomdir not being given accreditation by the Indian Olympic Association despite sending the request long back.

"Is it a crime to ask for one physiotherapist for four women wrestlers when there are instances of one athlete having multiple coaches/ staff? Where is the balance? We have asked for a Physio long back and not at the last moment as reported. @IOA_Official @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur (sic)," read the 26-year-old's tweet citing a picture of a report done by The Times of India on the issue.

Vinesh, seen as a gold medal hopeful, will compete in the women's freestyle 53kg category. Her first match is scheduled for 5 August and she will depart for Tokyo from her training base in Budapest on 26 July.