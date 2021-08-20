Tharoor Cleared of all Charges in Sunanda Pushkar Case: Will Media Trials Stop?

But what of the media trial against him?

The news of Sunanda Pushkar's death was covered extensively by the media in 2014. While initial reports deemed it to be a case of suicide, caught between a political tussle between the ruling Congress government and the Bharatiya Janata Party, especially in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the case took several sensational twists.

But more than it being investigative journalism, armed with conspiracy theories and conjectures, top news anchors like Arnab Goswami along with BJP MP Subramanian Swamy launched a vicious media trial against Tharoor.

News segments that dwelled on the death, analysing the timing of Pushkar's death, grabbed eyeballs, as Goswami's Republic TV insinuated that it was a murder case, although the charge sheet was based on abetment to suicide charges.

At one point, Republic TV also released a set of audio tapes alleging that Tharoor, along with his assistant Narayan, made deliberate attempts to stall Sunanda from talking to the media. Throughout the coverage, the channel alleged that Tharoor’s lies have been “caught”.