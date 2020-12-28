Thank You, Dr Watsa: You Rescued Me From a Life of Shame

(TRIGGER WARNING: Some portion of this piece could be triggering, especially to survivors of sexual violence. Reader discretion is advised.)

Dear Dr Watsa,

When I am writing this to you, I am aware that your body would be surrounded by people who you have touched, inspired and created. I don’t have tears, I am not upset. I am not in denial, but you are not dead. They would be around you to pay their last respects. To me, there are no lasts with you – you last forever. You are in the now – living, breathing, listening, telling in the many columns you wrote, even after your mortal remains cease to exist.

Where sex was a forbidden word,

and love would not dare to take its name,

you introduced me to the importance of pleasure,

you rescued me from a life of shame.