Maharashtra May Reopen Schools, Places of Worship After Diwali: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hinted at re-opening of schools and religious places in the state post the Diwali festivities, in his address to the state on Sunday, 8 November.

“We are considering to reopen schools after Diwali while taking all precautionary measures. Religious places will also be allowed to open,” he stated.

On 4 November, the state government had announced the reopening of cinema halls, drama theatres and multiplexes from 5 November in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra, after months of the lockdown due to the ongoing pandemic.

NDTV reports that Thackeray clarified that he had held out on re-opening of worship places despite insistence, for the health and safety of the elderly. “People are criticising me. I'm ready to face that. I'm cautious for senior citizens. If one Covid-positive person is without a mask, he can infect 400 others... these are doctor's figures,” he said.

He also stressed that though the safety protocols would be released later, any person found without a face mask would be fined.

He spoke of the lack of social distancing during the festive season, which poses the risk of a potential second wave of infections. He also urged the citizens to stay away from crackers this Diwali, citing the increasing pollution in Delhi. “In Delhi we are seeing a peak. They say it is because of an increase in pollution... I haven't been there but that's what they say. So I would like to request you don't burst crackers during Diwali,” he stated, asking people for collective cooperation. (With inputs from NDTV)