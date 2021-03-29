Cop, Councillor Killed After Terrorists Open Fire in J&K’s Sopore

Shafqat Ahmad, a policeman and councillor Riyaz Ahmad were killed in a terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore on Monday, 29 March, reported ANI.

Another councillor has also been injured in the attack, Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar told the news agency on Monday.

According to the police, the terrorists fired at Municipal Office Sopore.

The area has been cordoned off and a large contingent of forces have been rushed to the site of the attack, reported NDTV.

Senior police officials have also rushed to the area, the report said.

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)