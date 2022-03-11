Telangana CM KCR Rushed to Hospital After Pain in Left Arm, Now Stable

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao
(Photo Courtesy: @TelanganaCMO/Twitter)
Telangana Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was rushed to Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda on Friday, 11 March, for a medical check after he complained of radiating pain on his left side.
Later, Dr K Pramod Kumar, chief cardiologist at Yashoda Hospital confirmed that Rao does not have any heart ailments and experienced left arm pain because he has mild cervical spondylosis.
He was on his way to Yadadri temple when he experienced the pain, following which the visit was cancelled as he visited the hospital.
The CM's personal physician Dr MV Rao said, "We do regular checkups for CM KCR in the month of February every year."
Dr MV Rao further informed that the CM was weak for the past two days and suffering from slight pain in left arm and left leg.
All medical tests, including angiogram, have come back normal, as per doctors at Yashoda hospital.
Meanwhile, Rao's daughter and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha was also present at the hospital.
