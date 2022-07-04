‘Teachers, Students Hit’: Why Has J&K Administration Banned FAT-Run Schools?

The order was issued by Principal Secretary, School Education Department, BK Singh. It said that all academic activities in schools across Jammu & Kashmir run by the ‘Falah-e-Aam’ trust shall cease immediately.

Singh, principal secretary to the government School education department, directed Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to seal all FAT institutions in consultation with district administration within the next 15 days.

“All the students presently studying in these banned institutions shall admit themselves to nearby government schools for the current academic session, i.e. 2021-22. All CEOs/Principals/CEOs shall facilitate the admission of these students,” the order stated.

Yousuf adds that the order is devastating for teachers who are affiliated with the Trust. No doubt students can be admitted to nearby schools, but the authorities have no plans for the teachers. “The order snatches the livelihood of thousands of teachers,” says Yousuf.

The order came after an investigation by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which exposed serious violations, outright fraud, and extensive FAT encroachment of public lands. The Jamaat-e-Islami, an Islamic organisation that was outlawed in February 2019, led to the arrest, imprisonment, summons, and interrogation of hundreds of its key members, activists, and sympathisers. The FAT was founded in 1972 and is connected to this group.

The SIA reportedly found that all FAT schools, numbering over 300, were constructed on illegally acquired public and private property. The land was reportedly occupied through coercion and cooperation with revenue officials, who engaged in fraud and forgery by purposefully altering entities in revenue documents.

Citing a 1990 ban order, the order further reads that no new admission should be taken to these “banned” FAT institutions, and no further registration of these schools will be done from now onwards.