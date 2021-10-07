Jammu & Kashmir: Two Govt School Teachers Killed in Terror Attack in Srinagar

The Hindu's report identified the victims as Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand, both residents of Allocha Bagh in Srinagar.

Dilbag Singh said the terror outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF), was behind the attack.

"TRF is run from Karachi. We will soon expose this nexus from across (the border). The victims were not affiliated with any group. It's a malicious propaganda by TRF that Bindroo was working with the RSS," Dilbag Singh told NDTV.

The police said that the gunmen barged into the Sangam Higher Secondary School near Safa Kadal in the old city and fired at the two teachers from a point-blank range, as per the daily.

"Both the teachers were declared brought dead at a nearby hospital," officials said.

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media to condemn the latest killings.

"Shocking news coming in again from Srinagar. Another set of targeted killings, this time of two teachers in a Govt school in Idgah area of the city. Words of condemnation are not enough for this inhuman act of terror but I pray for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace," he tweeted.