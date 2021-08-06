Why the Tax Amendment Bill is a 'Smart Save Face' According to Experts

This is a representational image.
(Photo: File Photo)
After Vodafone and Cairn Energy won international arbitrations against the central government in tax disputes last year, the Union Cabinet on Thursday, 5 August, cleared the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha.
The amendment seeks to undo the 2012 retrospective tax law, which was used to heap huge tax demands on companies, including Vodafone and Cairn Energy, for transactions that had taken place prior to 28 May 2012.
The Retrospective Tax law was always a clarificatory amendment to the Income Tax law that constituted of no explicit provision for the taxation of offshore share transactions with underlying Indian assets.
She further highlighted the inattentive legislation had also "precipitated the decline of one government accused of "tax terrorism".
However, in the report, Doshi writes, "the proposed amendment bill is not a sudden pang of conscience for the Modi government."
After a French Court's froze Indian government assets in France so Cairn could recover taxes and damages it was awarded earlier, "the amendment bill is a smart save face," Doshi noted.
She further stated,
Speaking on how lucrative the government's proposal would prove for companies pursuing arbitration proceedings against the government, Dhruva Advisors' Ajay Rotti spoke to BloombergQuint and said that as per the bill, "If a tax demand was raised and the dispute is at different levels, then if you satisfy certain conditions, then that order will be deemed to have never been passed... Therefore, yes, Vodafone and Cairn will stand to lose the costs that have been awarded. There is also no interest so it may not sound as lucrative in that sense."
However, he added, "But the fact is that they have been able to obtain a closure for this, which is really what somebody like Cairn has been stating."
(With inputs from BloombergQuint)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined