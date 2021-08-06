Lok Sabha Passes Bill to Undo Retrospective Tax Law; Both Houses Adjourned

Farmers’ Protest: Opposition Parties Will Go to Jantar Mantar Today

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said earlier during the day, “To support farmers' demand for repeal of farm laws, all Opposition parties will go to Jantar Mantar today, Rahul Gandhi will also join in."

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sushil Kumar Gupta was quoted as saying, “AAP will join Opposition parties' protest led by Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge to support farmers. If the Opposition's protest is led by a party leader like Rahul Gandhi, then, why would we go? He hasn't been successful in raising farmers' issues.”

Earlier, Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, arrived at Parliament to meet over strategy for the remaining period of the Monsoon Session.