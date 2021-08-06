Lok Sabha Passes Bill to Undo Retrospective Tax Law; Both Houses Adjourned

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Amid continuing Opposition protests over the Pegasus row, the Centre’s three farm laws, among other issues, both the Houses of the Parliament were adjourned on Friday, till 11 am on Monday, 9 August.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on the Bill, “Keeping up the commitment of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that we don't believe in the retrospective application of tax, we are fulfilling that word by bringing this amendment”, news agency ANI reported
Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said earlier during the day, “To support farmers' demand for repeal of farm laws, all Opposition parties will go to Jantar Mantar today, Rahul Gandhi will also join in."
Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sushil Kumar Gupta was quoted as saying, “AAP will join Opposition parties' protest led by Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge to support farmers. If the Opposition's protest is led by a party leader like Rahul Gandhi, then, why would we go? He hasn't been successful in raising farmers' issues.”
Earlier, Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, arrived at Parliament to meet over strategy for the remaining period of the Monsoon Session.
Additionally, Holding a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament, Kerala's Left MPs and Congress MPs demanded the withdrawal of Lakshadweep Chief Administrator Praful K Patel.
