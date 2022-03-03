Deaths Tied to Air Pollution Tripled in The Past 20 Years in India: Report

WHO lowered the the safe annual average PM2.5 exposure level from 10 micrograms per cubic metre to 5 mg per cubic metre in 2021, putting most of the world's population in areas where this quality isn't met.

The WHO also reduced its recommended safe exposure levels of other common air pollutants because of increasing evidence that air pollution had far greater health impacts than earlier known.

Air quality levels in India have been in a state of steady decline over the past two decades.

A Greenpeace study found the average concentration of PM2.5 to be nearly 17 times higher than the recommended in Delhi, eight times higher than recommended in Mumbai, nine times higher in Kolkata and five times higher in Chennai.

Only 25 countries in the world currently meet the WHO's prior 10 mg/cu m level. India's PM 2.5 ocncentration rests at around 80 mg/cu m.