Tata Projects Bags Contract to Build Noida International Airport at UP's Jewar

The new airport is expected to be functional by 2024, as per the developer. With the closure of the EPC contract, the first phase of the airport is on track to be delivered within three years of the commencement of the concession period, YIAPL said.

"We are pleased to partner with Tata Projects for EPC work at Noida International Airport. With the award of this contract, our project enters the next phase, which will witness a rapid increase in the pace of construction activities on site," said Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited.