Why Upcoming Noida International Airport in UP’s Jewar Is Significant
The Union government recently said that the new airport is part of PM's "vision for a future-ready aviation sector."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) on 25 November, in Uttar Pradesh’s Jewar, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.
The Union government recently said that the new airport is part of PM's "vision for a future-ready aviation sector."
What are the features of the airport? Why is it significant?
The airport in Jewar is expected to become functional in 2024 and will make Uttar Pradesh the only state to have five international airports.
As per UP chief Minister, the airport is being developed with an estimated investment of Rs 34,000 crore, and will create employment opportunities for over 1 lakh people.
The airport will be spread over 1,300 hectare, serve around 1.2 crore passengers, and will also be India's first 'net-zero emissions' airport.
The first phase costs for the airport will be over Rs 10,050 crore.
It will also be the second international airport in Delhi-NCR.
The government said that the airport, which will be about 72 km from the Indira Gandhi International Airport and about 40 km from Noida, will be the "logistics gateway of northern India" and will "establish UP on the global logistics map."
Further, the Union government has claimed that once the airport is completed, it will play a crucial role in “helping the region attract huge investments and boost rapid industrial growth."
Further, the airport will also have a dedicated cargo terminal with a capacity of 20 lakh metric tonnes, which will be further expanded to 80 lakh metric tonnes.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.