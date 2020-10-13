Sad It's Taken Off Air: Divya Dutta on Lending Voice to Tanishq Ad

Tanishq took down an advertisement after being targeted on social media. Quint Entertainment Divya Dutta had lent her voice to the Tanishq ad. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter) Celebrities Tanishq took down an advertisement after being targeted on social media.

Divya Dutta took to Twitter to confirm that she had lent her voice to the Tanishq advertisement that was targeted on social media, prompting the jewellery company to take it down. The actor also lamented that such a powerful ad was taken off air. Answering a Twitter user's query about whether the voiceover is hers in the ad, Dutta wrote, "Yes it’s my voice. It s sad it’s taken off air. I loved it".

Also read: Why Tanishq Should Have Stood by Their Ad for a Secular India

On 12 October, Twitter was flooded with #BoycottTanishq tweets. The trolls were targeting the jewellery brand for a particular advertisement that showed an interfaith marriage and a godh-bharai (baby shower) ceremony. Those trolling Tanishq claimed that the ad promoted 'love jihad.' Soon after the social media storm, Tanishq took down the video. Divya Dutta replied to another user who said that the messaging in the ad was 'wrong'. The actor wrote, "But sir don’t we all promote brotherhood?? We as India are all about that. That’s our soul sir. Unity in diversity bachpan mein sunte the. Aise to kitne ads hote the. Koi kuch nai kehta tha.. par chalein sabke apne vichar! (We have been hearing about Unity in Diversity since childhood. There have been a number of ads like this one before but nobody said anything about them. But to each his own)".

A number of people on social media said they wished Tanishq and Tata wouldn't have bowed to the trolls.

Tanishq is yet to make an official statement as to why it decided to pull down the ad.