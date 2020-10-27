VCK-Led Protests Erupt in Tamil Nadu Seeking a Ban on Manusmriti

VCK cadre have been protesting since 24 October, demanding state and union governments to ban Manusmriti, The Quint VCK cadre have been protesting since 24 October, demanding state and union governments to ban Manusmriti, which is considered to be a code of conduct for Hindu society. | (Photo: The News Minute) India VCK cadre have been protesting since 24 October, demanding state and union governments to ban Manusmriti,

The Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday, 27 October, lathi-charged members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), who attempted to protest in front of a private location where actor and BJP leader Khushboo was detained, reported The News Minute. VCK members were forced to disperse by the police. Khushboo had been detained near Muttukadu while she and other BJP members were on their way to Chidambaram on Tuesday morning to protest against VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, for making certain remarks against Manusmriti, an ancient book of laws that is considered a code of conduct for Hindu society.

According to the report, the protest by VCK was unexpected and took place near Kelambakkam. VCK members came to know of the place where Khushboo was being detained and arrived at the spot to conduct a demonstration. Khushboo was to lead the BJP women's wing protest in Chidambaram. She was accompanied by former Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa and several others. Following the detention, Tamil Nadu BJP leaders questioned the police action. They were protesting against VCK cadre, who have been protesting since 24 October, demanding state and union governments to ban Manusmriti, which is considered to be a code of conduct for Hindu society.

Why Are There Protests?

According to a report in The News Minute, the current controversy is regarding a clip from a webinar organised on ‘Periyar and Indian Politics’ in September 2020. “How are women, who form around half of the population, treated in Sanatana Dharma? How are they oppressed and taken advantage of for a long time? What does Sanatana Dharma say about women? Women were basically created by God as prostitutes. All women are prostitutes, as per Hindu dharma, Manu dharma,” Thirumavalavan says in the video. Later explaining his words, Thirumavalavan said that he was not demeaning women and requested women from all segments to listen to the entire speech. He also thanked 'democratic forces' and parties who extended support for the protest.