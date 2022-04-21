TN Software Engineer Found Dead, His Last Video Alleges Harassment by BJP Member

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

In a suspected suicide, a man was found dead on the railway tracks near Pavoorchatram in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district on Tuesday, 19 April.

The police later found two videos on the 30-year-old man’s phone, in which he named two persons as being responsible for his death, one of whom is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the Railway Police, the deceased was identified as Subramaniam, who was a software engineer by profession. Subramaniam had alleged that the two people he named in the videos were harassing him over various issues, both professionally and privately, for two-and-a-half years.