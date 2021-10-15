Tamil Nadu History-Sheeter Killed in Police Firing, Second ‘Encounter’ in a Week

A 39-year-old history-sheeter V Durai Murugan of Kootampuli village in Thoothukudi district was killed in an alleged police encounter on Friday, 15 October.

Murugan had 19 cases against him including seven murder charges, the police said.

Speaking to media persons, Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police (SP) S Jeyakumar said, “Durai had murdered a person in Tenkasi district last week and buried the body in Tirunelveli. As he was a prime accused in the case, a special team headed by Sub Inspector Rajprabhu was formed to nab Durai at the earliest.”

The police caught hold of Durai on Friday afternoon after coming to know of his hideout at Pottalkadu Muthiahpuram village. “When an SI and three other constables went to arrest Durai, he resisted the arrest and attacked one of the constables and SI with a machete, thus forcing the police to open fire at the history-sheeter,” the SP said.

SP Jeyakumar, Town SP Ganesh and Muthiahpuram inspector Jayasheelan held an inspection at the spot. The accused’s body was sent to Thoothukudi government hospital for autopsy, the police said.

In another alleged police encounter that took place on Sunday, 10 October, a 25-year-old man named Murthasa was gunned down by the police at Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district. Murthasa, along with an accomplice named Naim Akthar, allegedly snatched a gold chain from a 55-year-old waiting to board a bus near a toll plaza in Sriperumbudur. When a few bystanders tried to pursue them as they fled, Murthasa allegedly opened fire on the crowd causing panic, although no one was injured, police claimed.