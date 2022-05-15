Tamil Nadu: 4 Trapped in 300-Ft Quarry, NDRF Team Rushed in For Rescue Ops

Image of NDRF personnel used for representation purpose.
Four people continue to be trapped inside a 300-feet deep quarry near Ponnakudi in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district after a giant stone fell inside it on Saturday, 14 May, night.
Asra Garg, Inspector General of Police, Southern Range told NDTV that two people have been rescued from the quarry so far by the fire service officials. Rescue operations are currently underway to bring the others to safety.
The incident reportedly happened after boulders at the quarry mines in Muneer Pallam area rolled from top and a giant stone fell into the quarry. Due to this, their truck was made immobile, an official told the publication.
Meanwhile, a 30-member team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from 4th Battalion Arakkonam has been rushed to the site to rescue those who are trapped. A 24X7 control room is also monitoring the situation, reported news agency ANI.
On Sunday morning, a helicopter was also roped in to carry out the rescue operations.
"The structure of the quarry is such that it could take some more time to rescue all those trapped. At the moment we are not sure if there are more people trapped in the quarry other than the four workers", Garg told NDTV.
(With inputs from NDTV, ANI)
