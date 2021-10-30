TN Minister Has Temple Meal With Narikurava Woman Who Was Denied Food There

“It was noon and we were waiting in line for food. The first round of leaves was laid but we did not get a spot. Then when the second round was laid, we sat down. But, a man from the temple came and asked us to leave. He said that if there is any leftover food he will give it to us outside the temple. He told us to stand outside,” she says in the video.

Others who accompanied her too were asked to leave the temple dining hall.

“I asked him if this was his wedding to give us leftover food. This was a temple scheme to feed the poor set up by the state government. These people refuse to give us a place because we are not educated. One day my son will grow up. We will educate them and then we will see how long they can go on without changing,” she says.

The video caught the attention of the chief minister, whose office directed the issue to the HR & CE minister, according to reports. The Kancheepuram HR & CE Joint Commissioner P Jayaraman was then asked to trace her.