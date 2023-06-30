Senthil Balaji's Dismissal on Hold: Can Governor Remove a Minister From Cabinet?

Senthil Balaji was arrested two weeks ago over a cash-for-jobs scam that came to light in 2015 – when he was the transport minister in the Jayalalithaa Cabinet.

After his arrest, the DMK minister fell unconscious and reportedly underwent a coronary angiogram.

Though he is currently in judicial custody and being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), CM Stalin had retained him as a minister without portfolio – handing his electricity portfolio to Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

But in what appears to be a first-of-its-kind decision in the country's history, the Raj Bhavan, in a press release on Thursday, said that as Balaji "is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption," the governor has dismissed him from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.