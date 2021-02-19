TN CM Drops Cases Against Lockdown Violators, Anti-CAA Protesters

Cases registered against anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019) protesters and those booked for violation of the coronavirus lockdown norms have been dropped, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Friday, 19 February.
Around 1,500 cases were registered against those involved in the anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests across the state. The statement from the chief minister noted that people from specific communities had allegedly held demonstrations and damaged public property.
All cases, except serious offences such as those booked for rioting, violence, and preventing police from discharging their duties, have been dropped, ‘keeping the welfare of the people in mind,’ read the press statement.
The cases were registered against people who violated lockdown regulations, took out their vehicles despite strict warnings, who obtained an e-pass through fraudulent methods, and obstructed police from discharging their duties. The notice read that no action will be taken in these cases and have been officially done away with.
The announcement has come at a time when the ruling party led by Edappadi Palaniswami is campaigning across the state ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in April this year. In the polls the AIADMK-BJP alliance will be pitted against the DMK-Congress alliance.
