Take The Quint's Weekend Quiz To Find Out How Up-to-Date You Are!

From Uddhav Thackeray's Dussehra rally to Muslim men being publicly flogged in India, have you been tracking the news this week?
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
From former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Dussehra rally to Aam Aadmi Party minister Rajendra Gautam's religious conversion event, have you been tracking the news this week?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)